If you’ve never had mayhaw jelly, you are missing out, according to inRegister food writer Aimee Broussard. As its name would suggest, mayhaws are available from mid-April through early May. They are a small, round reddish fruit and make the most delicious jelly, although the juice can also be used for syrups and wine.

Broussard would know a thing or two about mayhaw jelly—she held the state title for her version when she was in high school.

In inRegister‘s April issue, Broussard offers up her perfected recipe, as well as recipes for blueberry jam and strawberry lemonade marmalade—for those of you who may not be fans of mayhaws.

Read on for the recipes, which were featured in inRegister‘s April 2020 issue.