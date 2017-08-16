This month’s wine selections fit well with cool salads, grilled fare and other heat-friendly dishes perfect for the final days of Louisiana’s languid summer. Sourced from Matherne’s Market downtown, a reliable, food-friendly domestic white and sturdy reds from Spain and Argentina provide plenty of pairing options for late summer menus.

Don’t forget, it’s perfectly acceptable to chill red wines for about 10-15 minutes in an ice bucket, or 8 minutes in a freezer. This time of year, no one will second-guess your motives.

Actually, who are we kidding? We could all use a glass of wine right about now!

