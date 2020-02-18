This coming weekend will bring some of the biggest Mardi Gras celebrations around, whether you are planning to enjoy the Southdowns and Spanish Town parades in Baton Rouge (see our guide to that here) or braving the crowds in New Orleans (see inRegister‘s guide here).

Either way, you are probably going to need a delicious morning treat to help get you going. And what’s better comfort than gooey cinnamon rolls?

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch developed this recipe for sweet potato cinnamon rolls with her daughter Maggie. They modeled it off a classic sweet potato casserole, and even topped it with their own homemade marshmallow icing.

Read on for the full recipe, as well as some other brunch-ready ideas for a Louisiana-style Frittata and a Spicy Bloody Mary. This story originally appeared in 225‘s September 2017 issue.