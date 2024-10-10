Prairieville cake business is reopening as a bakery and coffee shop

Prairieville is getting a new bakery and coffee shop. Cake That, a Prairieville-based custom cake business, is reopening this month after closing in 2020 during the pandemic.

The bakery and coffee shop will open Oct. 19. Before the pandemic, Cake That was a custom cake business that made cakes for special occasions and hosted private cake-making classes. The shop was open for appointments and classes only.

This year, shop owner Mindi Odell is expanding her business by selling baked goods, breakfast items and coffee. For the first time, customers will be able to purchase coffee, sweet treats and freshly baked items such as croissants, quiche and breakfast pastries at the shop on Louisiana Highway 44.

“I’ve been wanting to do it for a long time, but I was especially motivated when the new high school just opened this year right around the corner,” Odell says, referring to Prairieville High School. “These kids need coffee and breakfast in the morning. So I thought this is the right time.”

The shop will have seating, tables and free WiFi.

In addition to running the storefront, Odell still plans to offer private classes, custom cakes and catering. She is optimistic 2024 will be a better year for Cake That’s relaunch with professionals returning to the workforce and having more disposable income, she says. She hopes her proximity to Prairieville High School and local residential areas will be an advantage for her business.

“There’s nowhere to go for coffee in this school district,” Odell says. “They will have to drive out of their way in order to go get food and breakfast. I have kids. I don’t want them eating doughnuts for breakfast. So we will have carb options, of course, but we also will offer fresh protein with eggs, meat and cheese.”

