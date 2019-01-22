There’s no denying it: Mindi Odell is serious about her cakes. Her kitchen is filled with clear bins full of cake toppings, sprinkles and edible decorations. Each bin is properly positioned, categorized and labeled. She has a system for everything, from which pans she uses to how she carefully boxes the cakes for her customers.

After years of baking from home, Odell’s hard work has paid off. In 2016, the former stay-at-home mother turned her passion into a business. She went from making birthday cakes in her home kitchen for friends to crafting extravagant five-tier wedding cakes at her shop.

This Saturday, Odell will be opening the doors to her Prairieville cake shop, Cake That. Inside, clients can meet with Odell for one-on-one consultations where they get to choose cake flavors, designs and decorations.

Odell wants all of her customers to have quality cakes, she says. On average, her tier cakes take 10 hours to make. The Baton Rouge baker shops for fresh ingredients every week, bakes everything from scratch and uses her self-taught artistry to bring her cakes to life with eye-catching designs.

“Beautiful cakes is where my heart is,” Odell says. “I like to make impressive cakes that will be a part of people’s celebrations and memories.”

At her shop, Odell will make customized cakes, cupcakes and dessert tables for weddings and other special events. While customers can come in by appointment only, Odell says Cake That plans to get on the Waitr app so locals can place dessert orders from their phones.

In collaboration with its space mate, Cake That will host its grand opening celebration with Art Academy. At the event, guests can enjoy cake samples, raffles and participate in art activities while checking out the new art studio and bakery.

In the future, Odell plans to hire a team and expand her business. Until then, she’s staying focused on her cakes and plans to grow naturally, she says.

“Nothing makes me happier than when clients get excited to see my cake,” Odell says. “I feel like I did my job when I made them happy.”

Cake That is at 16117 Highway, Suite 44. The grand opening is Jan. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.