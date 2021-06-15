Poor Boy Lloyd’s ‘Restaurant Recovery’ episode airs tonight, featuring Todd Graves and Shaquille O’Neal

The new series with Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves, Restaurant Recovery, will air on the Cooking Channel this month, with longtime Baton Rouge favorite Poor Boy Lloyd’s starring in this week’s episode.

Two episodes of the show, which is already streaming on Discovery+, will air each Tuesday night at 7 p.m. In each installment of Restaurant Recovery, Graves and his team work with restaurateurs that are struggling to hang on, providing fresh ideas, hands-on renovations and financial support.

In the episode airing tonight, June 15, Graves visits Poor Boy Lloyd’s, which has served po-boys and seafood downtown for more than 35 years.