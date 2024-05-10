Planning Commission will consider Dunkin’ Donuts proposal in June

The Planning Commission in June will consider the development plans for a proposed Dunkin’ near the intersection of West Lee and Burbank drives.

Developers want to build a nearly 6,000-square-foot space to be occupied by Dunkin’ and “future retail/restaurant tenants,” according to the application filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Department.

Tasty Delites Southeast LLC, a subsidiary of Texas-based Tasty Restaurant Group, bought the 1.2 acre property in March for $1.5 million with intentions to build the restaurant. Tasty Restaurant Group operates more than 400 restaurants under the Pizza Hut, Burger King, Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell brands.

See the full June agenda.

This story originally appeared in a May 9 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.