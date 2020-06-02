Plan your summer go-to’s with these light and fruity dessert ideas

Summer is right around the corner, and that means hotter days, shorter nights, evenings on the patio and beach trips.

If you’re hoping to last all day in the hot sun without feeling tired or bloated, it’s best to steer clear of heavy, sugary snacks and look more toward lighter, fruity fare.

Food bloggers (even some Baton Rouge ones) have created all sorts of bowls, popsicles and sorbets for you to make and pack in your cooler. The best part? Most of these recipes only include a handful of ingredients, which you can easily find on your next trip to the grocery store.

Check out the recipes here to start planning your sweet, refreshing summer treats.