Perkins overpass walking path, new Francois Grill location and more Baton Rouge food news

  • By Business Report Staff

Perkins Road overpass restaurant and business owners plan walking path

Several business owners in the Perkins Road overpass area are pooling together their resources to create a walking path underneath the bridge that would connect both sides of the corridor. Jenni Peters of Varsity Sports, Misti and Brumby Broussard of BLDG 5, Al Moreau of Moreau Physical Therapy and Chad Hughes of Ivar’s hope to see a 900-foot long, 12-foot wide multi-use path stretching from Reymond Avenue to Christian Street.

“Right now, it’s dangerous to walk up that overpass; the connectivity of people from this side to the other could be enhanced so much in that way,” Peters says, pointing to The Underline in Miami and The Underpass Park in Toronto as sources of inspiration. “It’s natural for (the restaurant owners) to want to connect this area with a lot of customers to their restaurants.”

So far, $35,000 has been raised to date. The group has deposited the amount to the BREC Foundation to earmark for the hiring of Carbo Landscape Architecture, which would conduct an initial survey and draw up plans for the property. Read on for the full story from a May 12 edition of Daily Report.

Francois Grill to open Perkins Rowe location

Francois Grill has been issued a permit to occupy the vacant space in Perkins Rowe that once belonged to Lava Cantina.

The space has been vacant since Lava Cantina closed in fall 2018. Francois Grill originally opened on Bluebonnet Boulevard in 2018.

Read the full story in a May 10 edition of Daily Report.

Louisiana sugarcane crop battles rough winter, wet spring

After the record cold temperatures during Mardi Gras, Louisiana sugarcane farmers were worried there would be significant damage to crops. While the freeze didn’t end up causing longterm damage, the cool, wet months of March and April have limited growth in a few fields, the LSU AgCenter says in a news release.

“A dry spring never killed a cane crop,” says Kenneth Gravois, LSU AgCenter sugarcane specialist. “And it’s not been a dry spring. In looking at the meteorological data, this is going to be the second or third wettest April on record.”

Gravois adds that if May is more warm and dry, farmers can catch up on a lot of growth. Read on for the full story from a May 7 edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.


