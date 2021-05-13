Perkins overpass walking path, new Francois Grill location and more Baton Rouge food news

Perkins Road overpass restaurant and business owners plan walking path

Several business owners in the Perkins Road overpass area are pooling together their resources to create a walking path underneath the bridge that would connect both sides of the corridor. Jenni Peters of Varsity Sports, Misti and Brumby Broussard of BLDG 5, Al Moreau of Moreau Physical Therapy and Chad Hughes of Ivar’s hope to see a 900-foot long, 12-foot wide multi-use path stretching from Reymond Avenue to Christian Street.

“Right now, it’s dangerous to walk up that overpass; the connectivity of people from this side to the other could be enhanced so much in that way,” Peters says, pointing to The Underline in Miami and The Underpass Park in Toronto as sources of inspiration. “It’s natural for (the restaurant owners) to want to connect this area with a lot of customers to their restaurants.”

So far, $35,000 has been raised to date. The group has deposited the amount to the BREC Foundation to earmark for the hiring of Carbo Landscape Architecture, which would conduct an initial survey and draw up plans for the property. Read on for the full story from a May 12 edition of Daily Report.