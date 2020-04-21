For the April issue, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch put together a menu of plant-based dishes to get you through breakfast, lunch and dinner with plenty of nutritious and filling vegetables. But what about those in-between moments when you need a refreshing pick-me-up?

Tracey was looking out for you there, too. Read on below for her recipe for an antioxidant-rich green tea and grapefruit juice concoction to help you start the day. And click here for all the other plant-based recipes she created for 225‘s April 2020 issue.

Green Tea and Grapefruit Juice



This recipe is packed full of antioxidants, vitamin C and just a little caffeine to get you going in the morning.

Servings: 6

3 cups freshly brewed green tea (chilled)

3 cups fresh squeezed grapefruit juice

1. In a large pitcher, combine the green tea and fresh grapefruit juice.

2. Fill 6 glasses with ice, and divide the tea mixture between the glasses. Serve and enjoy!