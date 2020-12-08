It’s holiday season, and 225 Dine is on the hunt for festive-flavored drinks from around Baton Rouge.

Last week, we shared some tasty cider cocktails to try around town. This week, we’re focusing on peppermint. Inspired by perhaps the most iconic Christmas treat—candy canes—these drinks are as holiday as it gets. From cocktails to milkshakes, these sweet and festive drinks are sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.

What are your favorite holiday drinks around Baton Rouge? Tell us in the comments!

Candy Cane Martini at Mid Tap

Mid Tap’s festive twist on a martini might melt even the coldest Christmas heart. It features a blend of peppermint, vanilla and cocoa in a martini with a crushed candy cane rim. It is garnished, of course, with a candy cane.

Hohoho at Kalurah Street Grill

This Kalurah Street Grill cocktail is sweet, pepperminty and tastes like Christmas. Served in a chilled coupe glass, it includes Absolut Vanilla, half and half, mint schnapps, Nocello and chocolate liqueur. It is finished with shaved chocolate and a candy cane. It would make a great after-dinner drink.

White Chocolate Peppermint Bark Shake at Fat Cow Burgers and Fries

A recurring holiday treat at Fat Cow, this is the perfect non-alcoholic option. The thick, chocolatey shake is served in a chocolate-drizzled cup and topped with whipped cream, crushed peppermint pieces and chocolate shavings. Like the rest of Fat Cow’s shakes, this one doesn’t disappoint!

Peppermint Coconut Chai at Mid Tap

Warm and cozy, this chai-based drink is just the thing for these chilly days. It includes spiced masala chai, coconut, house-made candy cane syrup, along with a crushed candy cane rim and is garnished with marshmallows.