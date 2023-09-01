These pancake muffins with a bacon crumble bring the goodness of a breakfast plate to the tailgate

Fluffy tender pancakes topped with butter and pure maple syrup accompanied by crisp, smoky bacon have just the right balance of flavors and textures and are definitely one of my favorite breakfast or brunch items. However, making stacks of pancakes for a crowd can be a bit of a hassle, not to mention difficult to transport if you are packing up brunch to take it out to tailgate. These pancake muffins with brown sugar and bacon crumble are made from all of the same ingredients of pancakes and bacon but baked in a muffin tin. They have the satisfying flavors of a stack of fluffy, tender pancakes but are a lot easier to eat on the go.

Yields 18 muffins (or 12 jumbo muffins)