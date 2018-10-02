Pair fall menus with these food-friendly wines

October in South Louisiana is one of the best times of year to enjoy the incredible bounty of local produce emerging from regional farms. The weather is perfect for al fresco dining, and tailgate season is in full swing. How many other reasons do you need for picking up new wines to make your autumn menus sing?

This month, we turn to Bill Hounshell, general manager of Matherne’s Market downtown, for advice on what to drink now in mild mid-fall.

Hounshell recommends a reliable chardonnay from California’s Russian River Valley, a fruit-forward Oregon pinot noir and a nicely priced malbec known for its great value.

You can also find these and other wines at the recently opened Matherne’s in Nicholson Gateway, the new development at Nicholson and Skip Bertman drives. It’s a great spot for grabbing tailgate eats—and something wet to wash them down.

Folie à Deux

Chardonnay • Sonoma • Russian River Valley

2016 • $16

You have to love a wine with a French name translating to “madness of two,” a rare psychological disorder in which psychosis jumps from a primary carrier to someone they love. It has nothing to do with this luscious wine’s flavor, other than to get your attention. Hounshell loves this selection’s terroir. “I’ve always been a sucker for Russian River Valley chardonnays,” he says. “They exhibit such silky textures.” This is a great all-occasions wine that works well with al fresco menus, date nights or detailed family dinners.

Pair it with: Ham and Gorgonzola tartlets, grilled or poached salmon with dill and crème fraiche, Sunday roast chicken with mushroom gravy.

Acrobat

Pinot noir • Oregon

2015 • $18

Made by the King Estate Winery, this fruit-forward pinot noir presents notes of cherries and strawberries, followed by a subtle earthy finish. “It’s fairly full-flavored for an Oregon pinot,” says Hounshell, who adds that it’s versatile enough to sip solo or pair with a wide variety of fall dishes. According to the winemaker, this wine will age well past 2020.

Pair it with: Garlic pork roast, mushroom risotto and roasted root vegetables and sweet potatoes.

Trapiche

Broquel • Malbec • Argentina

2015 • $14

Argentina is still one of those countries where you can find really interesting reds at a fraction of the price. This highly rated Argentine malbec delivers notes of fruit, floral, earth and smoke, all in one affordable bottle. The finish is silky and elegant. Enjoy the value and the pairing possibilities.

Pair it with: Grits and grillades, lamb stew and grilled flank steak.

This article was originally published in the October 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.