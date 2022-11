The Agricole Daiquiri is the perfect combination of our signature Oxbow Agricole Rum and lime to create a fresh, chilled beverage. A classic daiquiri is one of the most well-balanced cocktails out there.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Oxbow Rhum Louisiane

.75 oz. lime

.5 oz. simple syrup

Directions: Shake and strain into a cup. Serve with a lime wheel.

Click here to learn more about why Oxbow Rum Distillery’s rum makes their cocktails so exclusive.