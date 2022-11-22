Order this: SoGo Tea Bar’s Biscoff- and candy cane-infused holiday drinks

‘Tis the season to drink lattes … or whatever the song says.

For our weekly food series on Instagram, the 225 team sampled three of SoGo Tea Bar’s new drinks from the holiday menu. Let’s just say visions of these teas will be dancing in our heads all season.

Here’s what we tasted:

• Candy Cane Latte made with candy cane black tea and frothed milk, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with crushed candy cane pieces

• Biscoff Latte made with with biscotti herbal tea and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and butterscotch sauce and sprinkled with Biscoff crumbs

• Spiced Apple Cider made with a vanilla chai herbal tea mixed with hot apple cider

Have a peek at the drinks below, and be sure to follow us on Instagram and TikTok for more videos.