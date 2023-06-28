Order this: Girl’s Night Out $25 menu at Soji Modern Asian

Thursdays are for the girls at Soji Modern Asian. The Mid City restaurant’s weekly Girl’s Night Out deal runs $25 and includes a signature cocktail or glass of Champagne, a sushi roll and a choice of a small plate from a curated menu of Soji favorites.

Tasty tip: Go with friends so you can sample more from the menu. We did just that when we stopped by while hunting down seasonal offerings for our Try it Tuesday Instagram Reel series.

We tried:

Signature cocktail: We ordered the Basil Gardens, the Greena Colada and the Not Ya Mama’s Matcha Tea.

Small plates: We sampled the Szechuan Chicken Wings, the Soji Poppers and the Shio Koji Cauliflower.

Sushi: We chose the Tokoyo Roll, the Shrimp Tempura Roll and the Spicy Tuna Roll.

Check our out full recap below, and be sure to follow us on Instagram for weekly food features.