Order this: Bananas Foster Latte at City Roots Coffee Bar

This dreary, colder weather calls for a warm, sweet pick-me-up. Luckily, City Roots Coffee Bar is brewing up a variety of drinks full of caffeine and flavor.

We stopped by the local coffee shop to get a taste of one of the fall menu drinks: the Bananas Foster Latte, created by barista Joe Foster. Watch as he takes us through the steps of how to make this flambéed drink that tastes just as good as the dessert it’s named after.

