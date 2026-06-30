June 2026’s new openings and spots to watch in the Capital Region: Copa Cruzan Creole, Café Verdino and more

It’s the last day of June, so you know what that means: It’s time to look back at what opened in the Capital Region this past month.

From a new coffee shop to a long-awaited restaurant in Gonzales, here’s your monthly recap of all the new concepts we said hello to in June, plus some other spots that have made their way onto our radar.

Did we miss a business or restaurant that opened during June? Tell us by emailing [email protected].

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427 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales

Three years in the making, Copa Cruzan Creole restaurant opened in early June, giving Gonzales a taste of Caribbean, Latin American, Creole and American dishes. Father-son team José and Jake Boriel are behind the eatery, drawing from their experience in the catering business and their previous concepts, Highland Café in Port Allen and Caribbean Joe’s, a popular deli and coffee shop in Baton Rouge.

6626 Jones Creek Rd., Ste. H

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Baton Rouge’s coffee shop boom continues with the opening of Café Verdino. The shop’s menu features espresso drinks, brewed coffee, hot and cold teas, scratch-made lemonades and a modestly priced breakfast and lunch menu. Owner Ege Oral says he noticed a coffee house void in the immediate area and wanted to open a spot that featured hot and cold espresso drinks and teas, along with breakfast and lunch.

701 Spanish Town Rd.

With pop-ups and food truck experience under his belt, Rougaroux owner Johnathan Reynolds is now selling his Cajun fusion bites inside a stall at Spanish Town Market and Cofe. Expect a menu of tacos, smashburgers, po-boys, Trash Fries and Boudin Pastor Bombs.

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Also on our radar