Our secret restaurant reviewer had already had several good experiences at Kalurah Street Grill, starting from its soft opening back in early January to a more recent lovely Sunday brunch there. So, K Street seemed perfect for a dinner with out-of-towners.

This building has seen a few iterations, most recently as the much beloved Chelsea’s Cafe. With its sprawling two-sided division, it’s always leant itself to dual functionality. K Street has continued with this layout concept offering upscale-casual dining on one side and a loungy, flexible bar on the other. They have also taken advantage of the front porch for an updated seating area.

But the reviewer, along with out-of-town guests, was there for the food. Follow along as 225‘s reviewer samples items like Gulf Fish and Shrimp Ceviche, Andouille Gnocchi, the Herb Panko Encrusted Pork Chop and more. Read the full review here.