From the October issue: Recipes for homemade Halloween treats (and dinner, too)

The weather is finally cooling off, and people are enjoying the outdoors. It’s the perfect time of year for casual entertaining.

This festive fall menu is themed for a retro Halloween party. We adapted and updated some of our favorite treats from childhood, making them healthier and taking out the preservatives that were so prevalent in the 1970s. Best of all, these recipes are simple to prepare and can be done ahead of time.

Read on for recipes in our October issue for a Three-ingredient Honey-Peanut Butter Taffy, Homemade Devil Dogs, Salted Caramel Apples and an easy Chicken Enchilada Casserole dinner for after trick-or-treating.