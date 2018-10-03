We don’t mind admitting: We write about Mid City a lot.

It’s not because it’s our favorite neighborhood in town, or that we’re biased toward it in any way. Mid City just happens to be the fastest growing and most transformative area of our city. There is so much happening there, it’s impossible not to write about it.

It seems at least one new business or restaurant opens up every month along Government Street. And with rent prices and competition on the rise, it’s a battle for a piece of prime real estate. To make it, these businesses have to bring to the table something truly fresh.

That means some of Baton Rouge’s most exciting businesses are being born here, from the innovative food stands serving tahini whoopie pies and pho dumplings at White Star Market to the neon-covered walls and fully booked reservations at Soji.

