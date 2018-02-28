The amazing thing about Dearman’s Soda Shop is the double dose of nostalgia you now get walking through the door. With its shiny red seats, checkerboard floors and sizzling griddle, it harkens back to a time of sock hops and drive-ins.

But since its reopening in December following a two-year absence to repair fire damage, now it feels like an extra treat to have our old favorite back. That soda shop milkshake you loved as a kid and thought would only live on in memories tastes a little sweeter now that it’s back within reach.

For a little more nostalgia, we’ve got five more places to score grown-up versions of your favorite sweets from childhood.

