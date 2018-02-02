A snack from the past

The amazing thing about Dearman’s Soda Shop is the double dose of nostalgia you now get walking through the door. With its shiny red seats, checkerboard floors and sizzling griddle, it harkens back to a time of sock hops and drive-ins.

But since its reopening in December following a two-year absence to repair fire damage, now it feels like an extra treat to have our old favorite back. That soda shop milkshake you loved as a kid and thought would only live on in memories tastes a little sweeter now that it’s back within reach.

For a little more nostalgia, below are five more places to score grown-up versions of your favorite sweets from childhood.

Pop Tarts

The bakers at Magpie Cafe change up the menu daily, but if you’re lucky, you’ll catch them on a day they’re dishing out their take on the Pop Tart: a puff-pastry, from-scratch version. magpiebrla.com

Ice cream sandwiches

Your favorite summer vacation treat comes in all sorts of cookie varieties from Les Amis Bake Shoppe. No chasing the ice cream truck required. lesamisbakeshoppe.com

Thin Mints

Everyone’s favorite Girl Scout Cookie comes in the form of a doughnut sometimes found at Tiger Deaux-nuts—keep an eye on the weekly specials. tigerdeaux-nuts.com

Froot Loops

The Jr. Special at Curbside Burgers blends your childhood cereal into an adult milkshake with Froot Loops-flavored Loopy Vodka topped with whipped cream and a Cap’n Crunch crumble. curbside-burgers.com

Hostess Twinkies

Pluckers Wing Bar has your bag lunch dessert craving covered with battered, fried Twinkies served with vanilla ice cream. pluckers.com

This article was originally published in the February 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.