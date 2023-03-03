No more snoballs: The colorful Sno House stand announces closure

New Orleans-style snoball stand The Sno House will not reopen, the company announced this week on Facebook.

The Sno House served snoballs, milkshakes and ice cream from a brick-and-mortar location off Jones Creek Road. The snoball stand shunned artificial colors and used only organic sugar and fruit purees for its flavoring.

The business first opened in 2020 before closing August 2021. Owners Drew and Joy Hurst say they made the decision not to reopen last year but only now are making it public.

This week’s announcement says the business and its assets are for sale, but the Jones Creek Road location is not included.

This story originally appeared in a March 2 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.