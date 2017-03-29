Next week is the last chance to vote for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards

Vote for the Best Doughnuts in the 2017 Best of 225 Awards. Stock image

There’s a little over one week left to vote for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards. Voting is open until next Friday, April 7, in more than 60 categories.

All 225 region residents are encouraged to vote for their favorites. Voting should take less than 10 minutes to complete, and the winners will be announced in 225′s July 2017 issue.

Here’s a sampling of some categories up for voting:

Food & Drink: Best Bar, Best Doughnuts, Best Place for Frozen Treats, Best Poboys, Best Restaurant Design, Best Sushi and more

People & Entertainment: Best Bar to Watch Sports, Best Local Celebrity, Best Neighborhood, Best Radio Station and more

Shopping & Services: Best Caterer, Best Costume/Party Shop, Best Nail Salon and more

The Best of 225 Awards candidates were selected by 225 readers during our open nomination period. The finalists received the most nominations from more than 3,100 submitted during the Feb. 1-28 nomination period.

For more info on how Best of 225 voting works, visit our FAQ page.