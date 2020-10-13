Tailgating is different this year across the country. But if there’s a fan base that still knows how to celebrate, it’s LSU fans. We asked our Instagram followers about some of their favorite ways to celebrate from home. You told us about your favorite foods to bring to tailgates (corn dogs, flan and barbecue, to name a few)—and you gave us some great pointers on how to make your driveway your own tailgating spot or where to find the best game-day caterers in town.

Here were a few of your suggestions. And let’s keep the conversation going in the comments!

“Gourmet Girls has a great tailgate package!”

—@eleanor_bach

Gourmet Girls’ Football Watch Party tailgate menu has everything from a chipotle chicken taco platter to Tiger King cake. Its assortment of savory and sweet plates makes tailgating from your living room that much easier.

“Smallcakes Baton Rouge has LSU mini boxes!”

—@kimberly__renee

Smallcakes’ purple and gold paw-print and football decorated cupcakes are available in regular- or mini-sized cupcakes by the dozen.

“@little.graze.la LSU themed graze boards!”

—@cassietreuilphotography

Little Graze LA makes some of the perfectly Instagrammable charcuterie boards you might have seen on your feed. Its LSU boards feature a blend of salty and sweet; purple and gold creme-filled cookies are boxed up alongside cheese crackers that you won’t be able to help snapping a photo of.

“Pointe-Marie’s Football on Pointe is a great tailgating idea!”

—@pointemariebr

Football on Pointe, hosted by Pointe Marie and Walk-On’s, has all the game-day essentials—tents, catered Walk-On’s and food trucks, along with the game playing on an LED screen for all to see. Get tickets and more information here.

“Neighborhood tailgate block party…set up tents and RVs in driveways. Geaux Tigers!”

—@thechercaruso

Check out some of our ideas for Baton Rouge tailgate caterers to really bring your block party together. It’s not a south Louisiana party without the best food! Some of our other Instagram followers recommended food from Anthony’s Italian Deli, cookies from Counterspace BR, and burgers from MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes or Curbside.