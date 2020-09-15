Is there anything more important to a tailgate than the food that’s served? In Baton Rouge, the answer is probably no.

Tailgating may not look the same this year, but that doesn’t mean your tailgating grub has to change. These local businesses are available to make your football party as amazing as ever, even if it’s taking place in your living room or backyard. From pulled pork to petit-fours, let these Baton Rouge caterers take care of all your tailgating food needs.

Know of other great spots around Baton Rouge to get tailgate dishes for this fall’s football season? Let us know in the comments!

The barbecue restaurant and catering company offers a large spread of tailgating packages for your party. Choose from four different packages featuring barbecued meats such as pulled pork and sliced prime brisket, along with your choice of sides. If that doesn’t sound tasty enough, BRQ offers a bloody mary kit for $55. BRQ is at 10423 Jefferson Highway.

If you’re looking for classic tailgating bites, Our Mom’s has you covered. Its catering menu features Cajun classics such as boudin balls and fried green beans, along with sandwich and pasta trays. The restaurant’s burger bar package, offering all ingredients needed for a make-your-own burger station, is also popular. Our Mom’s is at 250 W. Lee Drive.

Another great barbecue choice, Voodoo BBQ offers tailgating packages featuring an array of its slow-smoked meats, along with sides like red beans and rice, overstuffed barbecue potatoes and barbecue jambalaya. Is your mouth watering yet? Voodoo BBQ is at 3510 Drusilla Lane.

Mini muffalettas? Cajun pastalaya? Bread pudding? Say no more! Culinary Productions has you covered with those dishes and many others. Its tailgating menu is a south Louisianan’s dream. Culinary Productions is at 3004 North Blvd.

If there’s one thing that’s sure to please everyone at an early tailgate, it’s kolaches. Get your choice of kolaches, rancheros, breakfast tacos, cinnamon rolls and more from Kolache Kitchen. For more savory lunch options, choose from its extensive list of lunch tacos and sandwich boxes. Kolache Kitchen is near LSU at 4245 Nicholson Drive and near Bocage at 7930 Jefferson Highway.

If you like your tailgate party on the fancier side, Gourmet Girls is the way to go. Its football watch party menu includes delicious dishes like pork tenderloin sandwiches, chicken satays and honey chevre torte along with traditional favorites like a party sandwich platter and a Mediterranean hummus platter. Don’t forget about its desserts—the tiger king cake is a perfect LSU crowd pleaser! Gourmet Girls is at 1660 Lobdell Ave.

One of the most extensive catering menus on this list, Bistro Byronz has something for everyone. Specialty sandwich platters, pasta trays, chips and dips—you name it, they have it. This menu is sure to please even the most professional tailgater! Bistro Byronz is at 5412 Government St.