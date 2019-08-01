If you’re regularly scrolling through the Facebook events page looking for things to do, then you might have seen fitness classes popping up at restaurants around town. It seems like every other week there’s a restaurant hosting an afternoon yoga series before happy hour or a Saturday morning barre brunch. And there’s even a few fitness studios welcoming local cafes into their midst, like Sukha Cafe at Yoga Bliss and MJ’s Cafe at Yoga Rouge.

Here at 225 Dine, we fully support this Red Stick restaurant trend—it’s a great way to eliminate that post-cheese-fries guilt. We’ll gladly donate an hour of sweaty calorie blasting if it means we can fill up on tacos and cocktails right after. Whether you’re a one-timer or a weekly regular, there’s definitely a foodie workout in the Capital City for you. So check out this list of local restaurant-workout combos the next time you’re in the mood to feel the burn and scarf down a burger.

White Star Market has become our go-to spot for, well, just about anything. Between endless food options, drinks, speed dating and workout classes, there’s a lot packed into this Mid City market. Head over on weekend mornings, and you’ll likely stumble onto a small group armed with water bottles and yoga mats. The food hall regularly hosts yoga, Pilates and barre classes on the outside patio. If stretching and pulsing isn’t really your thing, don’t worry. You can join in on a weekday evening community run or bike ride that starts and ends at White Star.

Check White Star Market’s Facebook page for updates on community workout classes.

Wednesday nights are for the brews—and the yoga. Head to Tin Roof Brewing Co. every Wednesday, 6-7 p.m., for Yoga on Tap. There’s nothing like sipping a blonde ale in between upward dog and downward dog, and that’s what this outdoor yoga class is all about. Learn from a different local yogi master each week while enjoying Tin Roof’s beer selection with happy hour prices.

You can find more information on Yoga on Tap here. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Creole Cabana is a newer addition to the Baton Rouge restaurant scene, but it has made quite a splash by introducing a packed social calendar filled with live music, trivia and now, yoga classes. Join the Creole Cabana crew on the patio for Cabana Yoga every Wednesday at 4 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m. The restaurant suggests a $10 tip from yoga participants.

Creole Cabana is at 7477 Burbank Drive.

But the list doesn’t stop here—there are workout class pop-ups at restaurants all over the Capital City. Keep an eye out for pop-up classes at The Rum House, Provisions on Perkins and Topgolf. Each of these spots has been known to serve up brunch with a side of mat Pilates, barre or yoga. And let’s not forget our beloved Baton Rouge food trucks, which often make appearances at community workout events around town.