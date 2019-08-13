Everyone’s trying to stay healthy these days, and that’s having an impact on the sale of wine and spirits brands, according to NPR.

So the brands have started making claims about the, um, healthier (healthy-ish?) attributes of their products—touting the low calorie count, the less than 1 gram of sugar, the gluten-free certification.

But health researchers are dubious.

“I think in general, when [brands] have these health claims on these products, it takes away from the important fact that you’re still ingesting alcohol,” Lisa Fucito, associate professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine, tells NPR. “No matter how many other healthy things you try to put in something, you can’t undo the fact that there’s alcohol in there. And alcohol, at the end of the day, is the most dangerous part of what people will be exposed to.”

