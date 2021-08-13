Halloween festival cancellation and event postponements; Thaihey Thaifood moves to NOLA; plus more food news

Thaihey Thaifood leaving Baton Rouge for New Orleans

Next Monday, Aug. 16, will be the last day of business for Thaihey Thaifood’s Lee Drive restaurant, ahead of a planned move to New Orleans. Co-owner Nathan Greene says business has been good, but he couldn’t pass up the chance to move to an “amazing location” in the French Quarter.

“We’re a mom-and-pop shop,” he says. “This opportunity’s just too good to turn down.”

After a stint at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market, the restaurant opened in Baton Rouge’s now-defunct White Star Market in January 2020, just weeks before the food hall closed that March. The restaurant reopened on Lee Drive in May of last year. Greene says they are aiming to open the New Orleans restaurant in October. Read the full story from Daily Report.

Baton Rouge beer, liquor companies concerned over bottle, can shortage

A national shortage of cans and glass bottles is causing problems for beer and liquor manufacturers and limiting booze supplies in some parts of the country. So far, the shortage hasn’t had a negative impact on business for Baton Rouge’s Three Roll Estate, though Matt Street, the distillery’s marketing designer, says it’s hard to tell if that will change if the shortage goes on for several more months.

Street says the fear of a shortage is causing some buyers to over-order, and manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand. He says his company ordered a few pallets of glassware in May that were supposed to be ready in June but have been delayed multiple times. “It’s kind of a perfect storm,” adds Cary Koch, who represents the Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild. “The craft industry is very concerned.”

Read the full story from Daily Report, plus news of increased prices at local coffee shops due to supply issues.

Walk-On’s launches national NIL program for walk-on athletes

Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux today announced it is launching a new “Walk-On of the Week” program that will award name, image and likeness deals to walk-on collegiate athletes across the country. Recipients of the weekly NIL deal will join the brand’s growing family of athletes, alongside brand co-owner Drew Brees and franchisee Dak Prescott.

“We created this program to highlight the real magic of sports—the underdog,” says Brandon Landry, founder and CEO of Walk-On’s, in a prepared statement. “Walk-on athletes endure the same grueling workouts as the scholarship players and in many cases, work jobs to help pay for school. With NIL changing the landscape of collegiate athletics, we want to make sure that walk-ons aren’t left out and receive the recognition and support they deserve.”

Within the program, Walk-On’s will partner with walk-on athletes to share their story through the brand’s social media channels. Walk-On’s plans to showcase the best stories from college athletes across the country, from all sports and divisions, male and female, with new NIL deals awarded to walk-ons through the end of 2021. Read the full story from Daily Report.

