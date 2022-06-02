New rooftop bar planned for Mid City

The Baton Rouge investor behind downtown’s The Main Lobby is planning another rooftop bar and lounge for Mid City, pending the Baton Rouge Planning Commission’s approval of a rezoning request for the property.

Cornelius Quarels, who renovated and transformed the former Hound Dogs location last year, says he wants to call the bar The Firehaus, though nothing is official yet. Located across the street from Electric Depot and inspired by places Quarels has seen in Atlanta and Houston, The Firehaus would offer courtyard seating and the feel of a cookout or a park.

“I think it’s something that Baton Rouge doesn’t have, but needs,” Quarels says.