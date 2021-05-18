New pop-up Oak & Smoke aims to reinvent barbecue in Louisiana

While the new business doesn’t have a food truck or a brick-and-mortar yet, it’s already made an impression on the local food scene through frequent pop-up appearances at local breweries like Gilla Brewing Company and Tin Roof Brewing Co.

“The customer base patronizing the breweries are the same people we want for our barbecue (business),” Thomsen says. “They appreciate that extra care and effort that goes into taking something very simple and making it craft, adding those extra layers and flavors.”

Barbecue has always been a passion for Thomsen and Herman. It isn’t the duo’s first foray into the restaurant business, either; Thomsen is the operations manager for Chow Yum Phat, and Herman owned Smokin’ Aces barbecue restaurant in Mid City before merging it with his now-shuttered specialty doughnut shop, Tiger Deaux-nuts.

“We’re doing a lot of things with different cuts of meat that not a lot of other people are touching,” Thomsen says. “We’re trying to push the boundaries of flavor and what makes good barbecue.”

Oak & Smoke keeps patrons on their toes by unveiling a new menu prior to each pop-up appearance. Selections include everything from innovative sausages to flavorful boudins and unique meat cuts.

“We’re doing a lot of things with different cuts of meat, like tri tip and chuck flap, that nobody else is really touching right now,” Thomsen says.

Thomsen says he’s “exploring different avenues” for an eventual brick-and-mortar, but that’s all down the road. Right now, he’s hoping to get the word out and secure a physical food truck.

After plenty of successful pop-up events, Thomsen and Herman are taking a few weeks off before their next pop-up June 12 at Tin Roof Brewery. After that, Thomsen says, there will be a full schedule of weekend events occurring throughout the summer.

Check out Oak & Smoke Barbecue Company on Facebook to keep up with the details on upcoming plans and events.

