Pulling up to Asian Supermarket, 225 writer Devon Sanders was admittedly overwhelmed by the sheer size of the building. “As I walked in and saw the aisles upon aisles of unfamiliar products, I wondered, ‘Where do I begin?'” she says.

But before she could worry a second longer, owner Yuefeng Chen was by her side, filling Sanders in on all the international snacks and ingredients used in authentic Asian cooking. Her basket was soon brimming with ingredients for pho and other snacks to go with it.

Chen says this is what Asian Supermarket is all about: showing customers how to shop and create real Asian dishes when they might not know how. Originally launched in Lafayette and opening its Baton Rouge location in 2017, Asian Supermarket began as a way for the local Asian community to have a taste of home. Chen says she decided on this location at Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards based on the strong Asian population in the neighborhood.

Read on for the full story and tips on what to buy from 225‘s February issue.