Asian Supermarket is packed with all the ingredients for at-home pho and more

Pulling up to Asian Supermarket, I was admittedly overwhelmed by the sheer size of the building. As I walked in and saw the aisles upon aisles of unfamiliar products, I wondered, “Where do I begin?”

Before I could worry a second longer, owner Yuefeng Chen was by my side. I was quite literally whisked into the store, immersed in international snacks and ingredients used in authentic Asian cooking. My basket was soon brimming with ingredients for pho and other snacks to go with it. I couldn’t help but assume I’d been chosen to receive special assistance and treatment, until I looked around and noticed employees assisting just about every customer in the market.

Chen says this is what Asian Supermarket is all about: showing customers how to shop and create real Asian dishes when they might not know how. Originally launched in Lafayette and opening its Baton Rouge location in 2017, Asian Supermarket began as a way for the local Asian community to have a taste of home. Chen says she decided on this location at Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards based on the strong Asian population in the neighborhood.

Over time, the business has also become a hub for those wanting to try new dishes with ingredients they might not be able to get elsewhere. Chen’s store sells popular Vietnamese, Indonesian, Chinese, Japanese, Malaysian and Indian products—the possibilities of dishes to create are nearly endless. Asian Supermarket also offers fresh produce, a large selection of fresh meat and specialties like Baijiu, a hard-to-find Chinese liquor.

That said, what makes it such a gem is the passion Chen and her team put into the shopping experience. They regularly help customers locate ingredients, suggest the best products to pair, and generally offer one of the most expansive selections in the city.

Whether you are in the mood for a Japanese soda or want to create an entire Malaysian feast, Asian Supermarket seems to offer it all—with a side of some welcomed advice.

What to try

A couple of Asian Supermarket offerings to get you out of your culinary comfort zone

For a fizzy drink

The Japanese soda Ramuné Premium Carbonated Soft Drink is a popular treat for kids. To get the full experience, shake the bottle and then hit its top to release a marble that will turn the drink into fizzy perfection.

For semi-homemade pho

Perfect for cold winter evenings, Mama La’s Kitchen Beef Pho Broth Concentrate is sold frozen and ready to provide the authentic taste of Vietnamese pho. Heat up the broth, cook with noodles and top with your favorite pho toppings. Asian Supermarket also sells all the fresh produce traditionally paired with pho, such as bean sprouts and cilantro, and fresh and frozen meats to add the requisite protein.

For a unique dessert

Sunity Red Bean Herbal Jelly is a variety of the classic Chinese red bean dessert ready for immediate consumption. Top with honey included in the packaging for a sweet treat.

For your fresh seafood needs

From dungeness crabs to spiny lobster and even freshwater eel, the supermarket has tanks of live seafood ready for the seasoned home cooks who know their way around a filet knife.

Asian Supermarket is at 11244 Florida Blvd. It is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

This article was originally published in the February 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.