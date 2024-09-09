These national hot spots are planning locations near LSU

Two national chains are proposed for a steadily growing area in Baton Rouge.

At its October meeting, the Planning Commission will review plans to build 7 Brew Coffee and a Panda Express restaurant near West Lee and Burbank drives.

The Planning Commission recently reviewed a proposal by Asterrone LLC of Metairie to build a Starbucks near the intersection of those two roads.

In March, Asterrone LLC sold a 1.2-acre tract for $1.5 million near the proposed Starbucks site that will house Dunkin’ Donuts and other retail businesses. At the end of July, Elite Training Academy recently opened a 50,000-square-foot training facility in that same area.

Panda Express has more than 2,300 locations. This proposed location would be the fifth site in the Capital Region. The chain recently started constructing its fourth restaurant on Siegen Lane next to Chipotle on the former TJ Ribs property.

Panda Express also has restaurants on College Drive, in the LSU Student Union and in Denham Springs.

There are five 7 Brew locations in Louisiana—Essen Lane, Gonzales, Walker and two in Hammond. The company has 267 locations nationwide.

