Correction: This article has been updated since its original posting to correct a misspelling in Tiger Deaux-nuts’ name. 225 regrets this error.

Whether you like your donut glazed or with sprinkles, Baton Rouge doughnut shops will be offering specials all day to celebrate National Doughnut Day this Friday, June 2.

Snag a donut (or a dozen) from one of these doughnut shops having holiday specials.

Join Tiger Deaux-nuts for its grand reopening on the national holiday. The five-year-old store will unveil its upgraded menu, renovated look and offer doughnuts, music, a pop-up with Indie Plate and samples of Feliciana’s Best Creamery milk.

In addition to its regular flavors, Tiger Deaux-nuts will offer specialty flavors such as wild berry, vanilla jalapeño, strawberry cream cheese, Nutella banana, maple bacon and cinnamon toast crunch.

Customers can also enter to win free Tiger Deaux-nuts for a year, breakfast sandwich combos and gift cards.

We're excited to get back in the swing of things tomorrow! Soft opening & regular hours all week…thanks so much for all your patience as we unveil & continue our renovation! See y'all tomorrow!!! Posted by Tiger Deaux-nuts on Saturday, May 27, 2017

This Friday, Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts won’t just be cooking out of its store. In conjunction with the holiday, the doughnut shop will launch its latest addition: a food truck.

See the new Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts food truck, and grab a dozen doughnuts for $7.95 while you’re there.

With the purchase of a dozen or more doughnuts, Thee Heavenly Donut customers will receive a coupon for a free dozen doughnuts valid on their next visit.

Customers can also enter to win $200 worth of catered breakfast food in a raffle drawing at either location.

Stop by Krispy Kreme on Plank Road for one free glazed doughnut. No purchase necessary.

Start your day at any Dunkin Donuts location for a free classic-style doughnut with the purchase of any drink.

Other doughnut shops to check out:

Batch 13

If you haven’t been yet, head to the new biscuits and bowls concept attached to Copeland’s for a “bonut.” The beignet-like cross between a doughnut and biscuit comes in flavors such as apple cinnamon, blueberry citrus and chocolate chipotle bacon.

Central Donut

Popular for its delectable apple fritters, Central Donut creates everything from cinnamon rolls and twists to coconut-covered doughnuts.

District Donuts

While it is not offering any specials, the New Orleans-based doughnut shop will be serving flavors such as brown-butter pistachio, wedding cake, maple bacon, Funfetti and Vietnamese iced coffee for the holiday. Check out our “First Look” at District Donuts here.

Mary Lee Donuts

With 20 store locations throughout Louisiana and nine in Baton Rouge alone, Mary Lee Donuts’ hot doughnuts, coffee and kolaches are a staple, national holiday or not.

Prince Donuts

Head to the Brightside Drive shop for unique doughnut varieties such as green tea, croissant doughnuts and frozen doughnuts. Order a bubble tea while you’re there.

Sam’s Donuts

Over in Walker, Sam’s serves classic doughnut flavors and some more interesting ones, such as strawberry shortcake and boudin doughnut balls.