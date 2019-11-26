Houma-based Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts is closing its Baton Rouge location on Lee Drive, the company announced via Facebook.

The 24-hour doughut shop opened in Baton Rouge in 2013 but will be relocating to Cut-Off.

“Thank you Baton Rouge for six years of letting us serve you. Thank you to all of our customers we appreciate all of your business and support,” the post reads.

Ronnie Picou, founder of Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts, died earlier this year at 79. Picou opened his doughnut shop in 1994 and, although he retired in 2002, was still the face of the restaurants and visited them often. In 2017, the company launched a food truck that visited several locations around Baton Rouge with a limited menu.

The company did not say when or where it would be opening in Cut-Off.

