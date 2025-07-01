Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Make a pick-me-up with this mocha almond waffle ice cream sandwich recipe

Tracey Koch
Photography by Amy Shutt

Mocha almond waffle ice cream sandwich

Serves 2

2 frozen chocolate waffles

3 scoops coffee ice cream

¼ cup Nutella

¼ cup homemade chocolate shell topping (see recipe)

1/3 cup toasted almonds, chopped

  1. Toast the waffles according to the package directions and cool.
  2. Spread the Nutella over the tops of both waffles. Place the scoops of ice cream on top of one of the waffles. Top this with the second waffle, making sure the sides with Nutella are touching the ice cream.
  3. Gently press the waffles together, allowing the ice cream to squish out to the edges of the waffles but not leaking over the sides. Carefully wrap the ice cream sandwich with plastic wrap and place it in the freezer for at least 1 hour.
  4. Once it has set, remove the plastic wrap. Use a sharp knife to cut the ice cream sandwich in half. Dip the sides and edges into the homemade chocolate shell topping (see recipe). Roll the sides and edges in the toasted almonds.
  5. Place the ice cream sandwich on a lined baking sheet, and put it back in the freezer for several hours. This may be made several days in advance and will last in the freezer in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Tracey Koch has been creating recipes, instructing cooking classes for both kids and adults, and writing food columns in the Baton Rouge area for over 25 years. She began writing her favorite column, “Dining In,” back in 2013. Find it featured in the Taste section of 225 Magazine every month. When she is not in the kitchen developing and testing new recipes, she is writing stories for her children’s book series about a little goose from Toulouse.

