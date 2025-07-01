Make a pick-me-up with this mocha almond waffle ice cream sandwich recipe
Mocha almond waffle ice cream sandwich
Serves 2
2 frozen chocolate waffles
3 scoops coffee ice cream
¼ cup Nutella
¼ cup homemade chocolate shell topping (see recipe)
1/3 cup toasted almonds, chopped
- Toast the waffles according to the package directions and cool.
- Spread the Nutella over the tops of both waffles. Place the scoops of ice cream on top of one of the waffles. Top this with the second waffle, making sure the sides with Nutella are touching the ice cream.
- Gently press the waffles together, allowing the ice cream to squish out to the edges of the waffles but not leaking over the sides. Carefully wrap the ice cream sandwich with plastic wrap and place it in the freezer for at least 1 hour.
- Once it has set, remove the plastic wrap. Use a sharp knife to cut the ice cream sandwich in half. Dip the sides and edges into the homemade chocolate shell topping (see recipe). Roll the sides and edges in the toasted almonds.
- Place the ice cream sandwich on a lined baking sheet, and put it back in the freezer for several hours. This may be made several days in advance and will last in the freezer in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.
