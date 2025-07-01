Try this traditional waffle ice cream sandwich recipe with a homemade chocolate shell topping
Traditional waffle ice cream sandwich
Serves 2
2 frozen Belgian-style waffles
3 scoops vanilla ice cream
4 tablespoons Nutella
¼ cup homemade chocolate shell topping (recipe follows)
¼ cup rainbow sprinkles
- Toast the waffles according to the package directions and cool.
- Spread Nutella over the tops of both waffles and then place the ice cream on top of one of the waffles. Top this with the second waffle, making sure the sides with Nutella are touching the ice cream.
- Gently press the waffles together, allowing the ice cream to squish out to the edges of the waffles but not leaking over the sides. Carefully wrap the ice cream sandwich with plastic wrap and place it in the freezer for at least 1 hour.
- Once it has set, remove the plastic wrap. Use a sharp knife to cut the ice cream sandwich in half.
- Dip the corners into the homemade chocolate shell topping (recipe follows), and then sprinkle the corners and sides with the rainbow sprinkles.
- Place the ice cream sandwich on a lined baking sheet, and put it back in the freezer for several hours. This may be made several days in advance and will last in the freezer in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Homemade chocolate shell topping
Yields 1 cup
1 cup semisweet or dark chocolate chips
2 tablespoons coconut oil
- Place the chocolate chips and coconut oil into a microwave-safe dish. Heat on medium-high for 30 seconds.
- Carefully remove it from the microwave and stir. Continue heating for another 10 to 20 seconds and carefully remove it from the microwave. Stir again until the chocolate is smooth. The chocolate will be loose. Pour it into an airtight container and keep at room temperature. The chocolate will harden once it is poured over or dipped with cold ice cream. This chocolate sauce will last for up to 2 weeks.
This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.
