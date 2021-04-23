Millennial Park set to open second, bigger location on Government Street

Baton Rouge’s first shipping container park has been open for less than a year, and it already has plans for a second location, says CEO Cameron Jackson.
Millennial Park will partner with developers Anthony Kimball, Jullien Gordon and Tevin Wade to create a new container park on the southwest corner of Government and 14th streets. Jackson says the vacant parcel of land, located across the street from the Electric Depot, will be converted into a second, larger container park. The design is still to be determined, but Jackson says it will likely include 10 to 12 containers holding counter order eateries, as well as a covered patio, outdoor event space and a possible dog park. It’s one of several projects enlivening the area around 14th Street, Baton Rouge’s historic warehouse row.
“It’s really going to look like something out of Austin or California,” Jackson says. “I’ve learned a lot about how to do things, like permitting, and I see this new one as being a lot bigger.”
The 25-year-old entrepreneur says he hopes the new park’s first phase will be open sometime this fall.
Jackson’s Millennial Park, located at 3817 Florida St., also has plans to expand in time for its first anniversary in June. The park has become a popular spot for events, including movie nights, school supplies giveaways and weekend bazaars with temporary vendors. It currently includes Jackson’s own eatery, Jive Turkey, and a retail store selling clothing, gifts and essential oils, both set in shipping containers.
Jackson says the park is planning to open six new container eateries in the next couple months that will sell snoballs, tacos and wraps, Chinese food, burgers, healthy fare and daiquiris. In addition, Jackson will convert the only non-container building on the site—which once held his grandfather’s barber shop—into a bar and restaurant. In March, Jackson received a permit to serve alcohol in a portion of the park after his request to rezone the property passed.