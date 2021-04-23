Millennial Park set to open second, bigger location on Government Street

Baton Rouge’s first shipping container park has been open for less than a year, and it already has plans for a second location, says CEO Cameron Jackson.

Millennial Park will partner with developers Anthony Kimball, Jullien Gordon and Tevin Wade to create a new container park on the southwest corner of Government and 14th streets. Jackson says the vacant parcel of land, located across the street from the Electric Depot, will be converted into a second, larger container park. The design is still to be determined, but Jackson says it will likely include 10 to 12 containers holding counter order eateries, as well as a covered patio, outdoor event space and a possible dog park. It’s one of several projects enlivening the area around 14th Street, Baton Rouge’s historic warehouse row.

“It’s really going to look like something out of Austin or California,” Jackson says. “I’ve learned a lot about how to do things, like permitting, and I see this new one as being a lot bigger.”