Meet your matcha: Where to find matcha lattes, milk teas and treats in Baton Rouge

Matcha has long been having a moment in the U.S., and rising interest across the country even caused a recent shortage of some Japanese brands of the tea.
Matcha originated in Japan several centuries ago and has become popular globally over the last couple of decades for its health benefits and clean taste. These days, you can find a matcha latte or matcha-infused treat in almost every coffee shop around Baton Rouge. The verdant drink gets its color from green tea leaves ground up to create a fine powder that is then brewed to create a strong, earthy beverage. Unlike regular green tea, which is steeped, matcha retains more flavor and nutrients because the leaves are actually part of the drink.
Matcha is rich in antioxidants and, while it contains less caffeine than coffee, the caffeine in matcha is slow-releasing. In other words: The crash expected after a cup or two of Joe is nonexistent with this tea. Look for it in hot or iced lattes, like House Brew’s made with Matcha Moto Ceremonial Grade tea, or slice into a Matcha Crepe Cake at Umami Japanese Bistro or a Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream at Creamistry. Did we miss your favorite spot for matcha? Tell us at [email protected].
Matcha lattes and drinks
7 Brew Coffee
5117 Essen Lane
Beignet Baton Rouge
14241 Coursey Blvd.
Boba ParTea
2515 O’Neal Lane, Suite 9
Brew Ha-Ha!
711 Jefferson Highway
City Roots Coffee Bar
1509 Government St., Suite A
400 Convention St.
Coffee Joy
3617 Perkins Road
French Truck Coffee
2978 Government St.
Highland Coffees
3350 Highland Road
House Brew
2678 Government St.
227 Florida Blvd.
Light House Coffee
257 Lee Drive
Magpie Café
3205 Perkins Road
PJ’s Coffee
100 Lafayette St.
Rêve Coffee Lab
8211 Village Plaza Court, Building 4, Suite 1A
Sucré
5720 Corporate Blvd., Suite D
The Vintage
333 Laurel St.
Matcha milk teas
Kung Fu Tea
7854 Bluebonnet Blvd.
MoMo Tea
7673 Perkins Road
Paradise Smoothie Bubble Tea & Coffee
1295 N. Sherwood Forest Drive, Suite A
Teatery Tea and Tapioca
3132 College Drive, Suite E
Vivi Bubble Tea
11230 Florida Blvd.
Matcha treats
Creamistry
7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 110
Umami Japanese Bistro
3930 Burbank Drive