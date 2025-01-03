×
Meet your matcha: Where to find matcha lattes, milk teas and treats in Baton Rouge

  • By Gracelyn Farrar

Matcha has long been having a moment in the U.S., and rising interest across the country even caused a recent shortage of some Japanese brands of the tea.

Matcha originated in Japan several centuries ago and has become popular globally over the last couple of decades for its health benefits and clean taste. These days, you can find a matcha latte or matcha-infused treat in almost every coffee shop around Baton Rouge. The verdant drink gets its color from green tea leaves ground up to create a fine powder that is then brewed to create a strong, earthy beverage. Unlike regular green tea, which is steeped, matcha retains more flavor and nutrients because the leaves are actually part of the drink. 

Matcha is rich in antioxidants and, while it contains less caffeine than coffee, the caffeine in matcha is slow-releasing. In other words: The crash expected after a cup or two of Joe is nonexistent with this tea. Look for it in hot or iced lattes, like House Brew’s made with Matcha Moto Ceremonial Grade tea, or slice into a Matcha Crepe Cake at Umami Japanese Bistro or a Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream at Creamistry. Did we miss your favorite spot for matcha? Tell us at [email protected].

Matcha lattes and drinks

7 Brew Coffee

5117 Essen Lane

Beignet Baton Rouge

14241 Coursey Blvd.

Boba ParTea

2515 O’Neal Lane, Suite 9

Brew Ha-Ha!

711 Jefferson Highway

City Roots Coffee Bar

1509 Government St., Suite A
400 Convention St.

Coffee Joy

3617 Perkins Road

French Truck Coffee

2978 Government St.

Highland Coffees

3350 Highland Road

House Brew

2678 Government St.
227 Florida Blvd. 

Drinks at House Brew, including an Iced Matcha Latte. File photo by Ariana Allison

Light House Coffee

257 Lee Drive

Magpie Café

3205 Perkins Road

Matcha at Magpie Café. Photo courtesy of Magpie Café

PJ’s Coffee

100 Lafayette St.

Rêve Coffee Lab

8211 Village Plaza Court, Building 4, Suite 1A

Sucré

5720 Corporate Blvd., Suite D

Iced Matcha Latte at Sucré. File photo by Ariana Allison

The Vintage

333 Laurel St.

Matcha milk teas

Kung Fu Tea

7854 Bluebonnet Blvd.

MoMo Tea

7673 Perkins Road

Matcha Milk Tea at MoMo Tea. File photo

Paradise Smoothie Bubble Tea & Coffee

1295 N. Sherwood Forest Drive, Suite A

Teatery Tea and Tapioca

3132 College Drive, Suite E

Strawberry Matcha Freshmilk at Teatery Tea and Tapioca. Photo courtesy of Teatery Tea and Tapioca

Vivi Bubble Tea

11230 Florida Blvd.

Matcha treats

Creamistry

7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 110

Umami Japanese Bistro

3930 Burbank Drive

Matcha Crepe Cake at Umami. File photo