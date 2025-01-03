Meet your matcha: Where to find matcha lattes, milk teas and treats in Baton Rouge

Matcha has long been having a moment in the U.S., and rising interest across the country even caused a recent shortage of some Japanese brands of the tea.

Matcha originated in Japan several centuries ago and has become popular globally over the last couple of decades for its health benefits and clean taste. These days, you can find a matcha latte or matcha-infused treat in almost every coffee shop around Baton Rouge. The verdant drink gets its color from green tea leaves ground up to create a fine powder that is then brewed to create a strong, earthy beverage. Unlike regular green tea, which is steeped, matcha retains more flavor and nutrients because the leaves are actually part of the drink.

Matcha is rich in antioxidants and, while it contains less caffeine than coffee, the caffeine in matcha is slow-releasing. In other words: The crash expected after a cup or two of Joe is nonexistent with this tea. Look for it in hot or iced lattes, like House Brew’s made with Matcha Moto Ceremonial Grade tea, or slice into a Matcha Crepe Cake at Umami Japanese Bistro or a Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream at Creamistry. Did we miss your favorite spot for matcha? Tell us at [email protected].

Matcha lattes and drinks

Matcha milk teas

Matcha treats

