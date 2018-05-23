It’s probably no surprise to avid readers of 225 and 225 Dine that many of our picks for the May issue’s “225 Things to Do in Baton Rouge” are all about food. From old favorites like The Chimes and Fleur de Lis to newer kids on the block that have staying power, we’ve highlighted the must-eats of Baton Rouge.

In fact, food makes up more than 80 of the items on the list! That’s not so surprising for our food-centric city, but it’s reason enough to see what you might have been missing out on:

Have you felt the love of the slow-cooked meals at Zeeland Street Market??

Have you ordered like a president at Poor Boy Lloyd’s?

Tried the chargrilled oysters at Mansurs on the Boulevard?

Dug into a mammoth strawberry- and pineapple-topped snoball at Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs?

Or have you been shook by the expertly shaken martinis at Duvic’s?

We could go on, or you can see the full list here and start checking off which Baton Rouge experiences you’ve had and which ones deserve a place on your to-do list. Summer’s practically here, and there’s plenty of fun on the quintessential Baton Rouge bucket list.