Maxwell’s Market to close location after 14 years

Longtime Baton Rouge delicatessen and grocery store Maxwell’s Market announced last week that it would close its East Petroleum Drive location on Saturday, Jan. 20.

According to a statement, the owners of Maxwell’s Market closed the store to focus their resources on their Corporate Boulevard and Perkins Road locations. Business at those two stores will not be affected by the East Petroleum Drive location’s closure, and the shuttered store’s employees will have the opportunity to work at the other locations.

All equipment and inventory at the East Petroleum Drive store will be liquidated or transferred to the other locations.