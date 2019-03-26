We’ve already dug into our archives to show you how to make crawfish tamales and crawfish tacos. Now it’s time for a classic.

What can you say about a crawfish pie except “Yum”? It’s really a treat. In the spring we love to eat crawfish any way we can get them. But putting them in a savory sauce and surrounding it with a flaky pie crust is recipe writer Tracey Koch’s favorite way to enjoy them, hands-down.

This recipe is essentially an etouffee sauce; she just doesn’t add quite as much liquid when making the crawfish into a pie filling. This allows the pie to set and not be too runny. The recipe is enough filling to make two pies, so you can share one and keep one. The pies freeze well, too.

Read on for the recipe from the March 2016 issue of 225.