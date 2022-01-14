Marinated Asian-style Chicken Thighs

This recipe is a favorite for my family. The marinade is sweet and tangy with a hint of spice. I like using chicken thighs to make a ramen bowl because the richness and tenderness of the meat balances the flavors perfectly. The thighs are easy to throw together on any night, and can also be served with steamed rice and a little chopped scallions and toasted sesame seeds.
Servings: 6
2 pounds boneless skinless
chicken thighs
½ cup low-sodium soy sauce
¼ cup mirin or sherry
3 cloves minced garlic
1⁄3 cup chopped scallions
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
2 tablespoons Sriracha or hot sauce
3 tablespoons sesame oil
Place the chicken thighs into a large plastic storage bag.
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the remaining ingredients. Pour over the chicken thighs.
Make sure the bag is securely closed, and massage the marinade into the chicken thighs. Place the chicken into the fridge to marinate for a couple of hours or overnight.
Remove the chicken thighs from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking to allow them to come up to room temperature.
Heat a grill or oven to 375 degrees. If grilling, cook the chicken thighs 8 to 9 minutes per side, or until the juices run clear. If roasting, place the chicken in the oven and roast for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the juices run clear.
Once the chicken is cooked, place it on a platter and cover. Allow the chicken to rest 5 to 10 minutes before slicing.
This article was originally published in the January 2021 issue of 225 magazine.