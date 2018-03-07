The New Orleans institution The Ruby Slipper Café arrived in Baton Rouge last year with quite a splash—our restaurant reviewer’s first attempt at brunch at the Acadian Village Shopping Center restaurant was met with a two-hour wait! Needless to say, the reviewer’s brunch party decided not to stick around. The second attempt was more successful, with only a 10 minute wait. No doubt this place is popular.

And while the dining room is on the smaller side, the menu is large, with so many options the reviewer had already identified 10 dishes and three beverages of interest a day before setting foot inside. By the time the brunch party was greeted at the table, they managed to narrow their selections down.

Read on for the full review, featuring The Ruby Slipper’s signature benedicts and omelets.