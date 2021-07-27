The many faces of eggrolls around Baton Rouge

That anchor of the Chinese combo plate is also the perfect delivery device for many other ingredients, including duck, crawfish, boudin and more. You don’t have to look hard to find creative iterations of this deep-fried, dippable snack on local menus. Here are a few to get you started:
Cheese eggrolls
Makers Greek & Mediterranean restaurant’s cheese eggrolls, an amalgam of feta, Monterrey Jack, cream cheese and onions, pair nicely with pepper jelly dipping sauce. makersrestaurant.com
Boudin eggrolls
Naturally, a Cajun meat market like Ronnie’s would find a way to stuff an eggroll with boudin. A crawfish variety is available, too. ronniesboudin.com
Acadiana eggrolls
Mansurs on the Boulevard’s popular starter is filled with morsels of roast duck and shrimp and served with two sauces: hot mustard and bing cherry. mansursontheboulevard.com
Tex Mex eggrolls
The Velvet Cactus combines chicken, black beans and cheese into a mildly spiced eggroll that’s paired with chipotle raspberry sauce. thevelvetcactus.com
Crawfish eggrolls
Roul’s Deli’s napkin-worthy starter is filled with a spicy, saucy blend of crawfish tails. It’s also available Philly cheesesteak-style. Find it on Facebook
Pork belly and andouille eggrolls
Served with housemade chili aioli and citrus soy sauce, Cecelia Creole Bistro’s eggrolls are filled with savory, porky goodness. ceceliabr.com