The many faces of eggrolls around Baton Rouge

That anchor of the Chinese combo plate is also the perfect delivery device for many other ingredients, including duck, crawfish, boudin and more. You don’t have to look hard to find creative iterations of this deep-fried, dippable snack on local menus. Here are a few to get you started:

Cheese eggrolls

Makers Greek & Mediterranean restaurant’s cheese eggrolls, an amalgam of feta, Monterrey Jack, cream cheese and onions, pair nicely with pepper jelly dipping sauce. makersrestaurant.com

Boudin eggrolls

Naturally, a Cajun meat market like Ronnie’s would find a way to stuff an eggroll with boudin. A crawfish variety is available, too. ronniesboudin.com