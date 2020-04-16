The recipes in 225‘s April issue are all totally plant-based in honor of Earth Day. But they are also perfect fare for a time when most of us are locked inside, getting less exercise and binging on comfort food.

The Thai green curry with roasted vegetables that 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch came up with is a simple and delicious Thai-inspired recipe for dinner. It’s a blend of roasted vegetables and edamame that’s easy to throw together on a weeknight, but is also special enough to serve as part of a special family dinner. The coconut milk makes for a rich and sweet flavor to help balance out the spice. Most of the ingredients are the type that you’d likely keep on hand in the pantry. Serve it over brown rice for a healthful and hearty base to this delicious curry.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in the April 2020 issue of 225.