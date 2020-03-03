Cookout side dishes, especially cool, flavorful salads, are a cornerstone of spring and summer’s warmer weather. Their templates are comforting and familiar: macaroni, potato, coleslaw, three bean, roasted veggie, fruit, basic green and grain—all perfectly delicious options for any upcoming backyard barbecues or potlucks as the weather warms up.

And now that Gulf shrimp are showing up in larger quantities at local farmers markets, we dipped back into our recipe archive to try out a recipe for Southwest Quinoa Salad with Shrimp.

225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson says she’s partial to a quinoa salad because it’s easy to make ahead and no matter what you throw in, it holds its shape and flavor. You can take a quinoa salad in infinite directions, but a Southwest theme is punchy and substantial, especially when you add plump sautéed or grilled Gulf shrimp.

Read on for the recipe, which originally appeared in a June 2017 edition of 225 Dine.