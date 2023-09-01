Make this refreshing Death Valley Cocktail for early game days

This drink is a festive version of my favorite brunch cocktail, the Red Rooster. I love the blend of orange juice and cranberry juice with a splash of good vodka. It’s a refreshing beverage that’s nice to sip on at brunch. To make this purple-tinted cocktail perfect for an LSU tailgate, I used fresh blood orange juice and cranberry-grape juice in place of regular orange juice and cranberry juice. Since the blood orange juice tends to be a bit more tart, the sweetness of the grape-cranberry juice blend helps to add the right amount of sweetness.