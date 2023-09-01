Make this refreshing Death Valley Cocktail for early game days

This drink is a festive version of my favorite brunch cocktail, the Red Rooster. I love the blend of orange juice and cranberry juice with a splash of good vodka. It’s a refreshing beverage that’s nice to sip on at brunch. To make this purple-tinted cocktail perfect for an LSU tailgate, I used fresh blood orange juice and cranberry-grape juice in place of regular orange juice and cranberry juice. Since the blood orange juice tends to be a bit more tart, the sweetness of the grape-cranberry juice blend helps to add the right amount of sweetness.
Serves 8
4 cups (32 ounces) cranberry-grape juice
2 cups (16 ounces) fresh-squeezed blood orange juice (regular orange juice works, too)
2 cups (16 ounces) vodka
In a 2-quart pitcher, combine the cranberry-grape juice and blood orange juice.
Pour in the vodka and chill for several hours.
Serve chilled cocktails over ice.
This article was originally published in the September 2023 issue of 225 magazine.